Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,000. Organon & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,217,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $36.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

