Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,395,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 3.62% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $114.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

