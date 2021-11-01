Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 163,445 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 163,445 shares during the quarter. Bonanza Creek Energy makes up 0.8% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $24,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEI opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

