Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $87.60. 1,103,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.