Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

BAH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.30. 29,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

