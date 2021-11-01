Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,879,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $532.95 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $346.66 and a 12 month high of $536.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.17 and its 200-day moving average is $478.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

