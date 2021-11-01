Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,237,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,022,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE TV opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.