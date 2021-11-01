Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $11.62 Billion Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equinix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,861,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 303.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $847.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $820.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

