Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 412,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.55 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

