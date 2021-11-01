Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $20.16 Billion Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 636,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,544,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.58% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.34.

GOOS opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.