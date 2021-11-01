Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,729,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $128,656,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.05.

ZBH opened at $143.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

