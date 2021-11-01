BOSAGORA (BOA) One Day Volume Tops $8.77 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $60.85 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

