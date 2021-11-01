Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

