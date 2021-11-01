Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 940 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 174,956 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $98.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

