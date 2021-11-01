Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Science Applications International worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

