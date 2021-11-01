Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 11,026 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

