Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 4,469 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $148,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 299,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 199.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 87,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 58,098 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 425.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,498,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,920 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. General Electric has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.