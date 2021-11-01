Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,487,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.34 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

