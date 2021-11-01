Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,259 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.