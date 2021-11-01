Bridger Management LLC Sells 37,700 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after buying an additional 109,244 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

