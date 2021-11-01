Bridger Management LLC Sells 817,300 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 817,300 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

