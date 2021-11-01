Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.43

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

