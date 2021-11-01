Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $210,842,000 after buying an additional 1,738,315 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.