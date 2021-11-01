Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 411.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 13.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NetApp by 10.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 571,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

