Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,787 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,787 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Rollins worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

