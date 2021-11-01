Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

BMY opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

