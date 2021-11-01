Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $149.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.