Brigade Capital Management LP Takes $4.98 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $20.45 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.