Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

BRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 17,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,562. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

