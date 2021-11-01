Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

