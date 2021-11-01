Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.