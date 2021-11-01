Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($1.08). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRXT shares. Truist began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ CRXT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.18. 492,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,211. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

