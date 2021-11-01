Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

CROX stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.00. 39,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $163.18.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,134 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

