Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Nov 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.84. 163,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

