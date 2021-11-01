Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $6.24 on Friday, reaching $242.28. 2,288,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

