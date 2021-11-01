Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 3,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $206.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.53. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

