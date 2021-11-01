Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce sales of $499.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.80 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $626.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $14.61. 3,558,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

