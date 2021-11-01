Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,799,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 221,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,351. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

