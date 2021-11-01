Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post sales of $245.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.30 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $958.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $975.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.19. 95,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

