Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $15.46

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 12,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

