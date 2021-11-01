Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. 34,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,469. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

