Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $61.86

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get JFrog alerts:

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. JFrog has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 377.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 37.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.