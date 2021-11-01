Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:OLO opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,073,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,845 shares of company stock worth $12,390,767 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

