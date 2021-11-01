Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $66.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.69.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,604. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,173 shares of company stock worth $81,435,984. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

