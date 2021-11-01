Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $66.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.69.
RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of RVLV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,604. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.88.
In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,173 shares of company stock worth $81,435,984. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
