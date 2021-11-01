Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.10.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$65.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$62.28 and a 1 year high of C$109.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

