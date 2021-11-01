Brokers Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIX. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

NYSE:SIX opened at $41.13 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

