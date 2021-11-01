Brokers Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $7,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $5,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

