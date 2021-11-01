Brokers Set Expectations for Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $79.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

