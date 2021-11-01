Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives C$69.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BAM.A stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.68. 569,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$39.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$117.12 billion and a PE ratio of 34.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

