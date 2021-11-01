Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE BBU opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $6,329,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

